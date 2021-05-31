Left Menu

At least 50 killed in eastern Congo massacres: research group

Reuters | Beni | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:27 IST
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 50 people were killed overnight in two attacks on villages in eastern Congo, in potentially the worst night of violence the area has seen in at least four years, the Kivu Security Tracker research group said on Monday.

The army and a local civil rights group blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist armed group, for raiding the village of Tchabi and a camp for displaced people near Boga, another village. Both are close to the border of Uganda.

