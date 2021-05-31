Left Menu

MP police seize scrapped notes worth Rs 3.76 lakh, arrest 5

PTI | Indore | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:30 IST
MP police seize scrapped notes worth Rs 3.76 lakh, arrest 5
  • Country:
  • India

Police seized demonetised currency notes worth Rs 3.76 lakh and arrested five persons in this connection in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district on Monday, an official said.

These people were arrested from a farm in Manpur, about 50km from the district headquarters, on the basis of a tip-off, he said.

They are residents of Khandwa and Dhar districts, said Guruprasad Parashar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Prevention Branch).

He said Rs 3.76 lakh worth of scrapped tenders were found with them in the form of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes which went out of circulation post-demonetisation in November 2016.

Parashar said, ''During interrogation, the accused could not give a satisfactory reply about the source of this consignment.

''They gave strange excuse that they wanted to exchange the demonetised notes with the new Rs 500 note (issued post- demonetisation) through tantra-mantra (sorcery).

An investigation was on to find out from where the accused had obtained the demonetised notes and how they wanted to use them, the police officer said.

Consignments of demonetised notes have been seized earlier, too, in Indore district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021