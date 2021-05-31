Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man held for murder bid

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:42 IST
Maharashtra: Man held for murder bid
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Monday, a day after he allegedly attacked his relative with a sledgehammer over an old enmity, police said.

The accused Ankush Chavan attacked Sudhir Chavan (24) in Dongrali village, an official said.

Sudhir survived the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he added.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021