Russia says it is ready to use force to stop 'unfriendly' foreign action - Ifax

A senior Russian security official said on Monday Moscow would be ready to use force to stop what he described as "unfriendly" actions by other countries, the Interfax news agency reported.

The comments by Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, came ahead of a summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States next month.

