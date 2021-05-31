Left Menu

Russia says it is ready to use force to stop 'unfriendly' foreign action - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:43 IST
  • Russia

A senior Russian security official said on Monday Moscow would be ready to use force to stop what he described as "unfriendly" actions by other countries, the Interfax news agency reported.

The comments by Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, came ahead of a summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

