CBDT member JB Mohapatra gets additional charge of chairman

The Finance Ministry on Monday said Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra, Member, CBDT, has been given the additional charge of chairman of the direct taxes board for three months.

The extended tenure of the incumbent chairman Pramod Chandra Mody ended on May 31. In February, he was given third extension till May 31. Mody, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had taken over as the chairman of the CBDT on February 15, 2019. ''It has been decided with the approval of the competent authority that Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra shall discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of Chairman, CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) in addition to his own duties for a period of three months or till appointment of a regular Chairman, whichever is earlier,'' the ministry said in an office order. Last week, the government had appointed three new members to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative and policy-making body for the Income Tax Department. 1985 batch officers of the Indian Revenue Service officers — Anu J Singh, J B Mohapatra and Anuja Sarangi — were appointed to the board.

Mohapatra was the principal chief commissioner of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have six members. All of these officers are in the rank of special secretary.

