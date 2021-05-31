Left Menu

IED recovered near CCL project office in Bokaro

PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:20 IST
Security forces foiled an attempt by extremists to stage an attack by detecting and defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) near a project office of the Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday, a police officer said.

Acting on inputs that the extremists were planning to carry out an attack, a battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered a powerful 15 kg IED from a minor bridge near Central Coalfields Ltd Khasmahal Pariyojna project office, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bermo, Satish Kumar Jha said.

The CRPF 26 battalion has successfully defused the IED and averted any major mishap, he said.

