Chemical in brew was killer not spirit, say police

PTI | Mayiladuthurai | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:26 IST
Mayiladuthurai, May 31 (PTI): Investigation into the death of two persons in Mayiladuthurai district supposedly after taking illicit arrack has revealed the use of chemical in the brew, police said on Monday.

One of them had prepared the brew using the substance obtained from hardware shops and distributed it to his friends on Saturday, the police said.

There was no indication suggesting the use of rectified spirit or alcohol, they said.

The two, including the one who brewed the liquor, died on Sunday after developing loss of vision while six others were hospitalised, the police said.

