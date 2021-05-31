Rear Admiral Dhankhar is New Flag Officer Sea Training

Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, an alumnus of Indian Naval Academy, will be the new Flag Officer Sea Training.

Dhankhar, commissioned in the Navy on July 1, 1990, will assume charge as Flag Officer Sea Training on Tuesday.

According to a defence release, the Flag Officer is a specialist in navigation and direction and has served on frontline warships of the Navy as Navigating Officer and Operations Officer.

He has done instructional tenures at Project 15 Training Team, Mumbai, Mids Wing Officer Cadet School, Singapore, and at Navigation & Direction School, Kochi.

He later served as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer INS Delhi.

A graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar has attended the Higher Command Course at the JMSDF Command & Staff College, Tokyo, Japan in 2011-12.

The Flag Officer is a recipient of Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) for undertaking non-combatant evacuation of Indian and foreign personnel from Yemen as part of Operation Rahat in April 2015.

He is also a keen golfer and a student of International Relations and Maritime History.

