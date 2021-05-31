Man posing as doctor molests woman in hospital, arrested

A 35-year-old man, posing as a doctor allegedly molested a woman patient at the government-run Community Health Center (CHC) in Aul in Kendrapara district, police said on Monday.

The accused identified as Deepak Mohanty (35) of Badaambila village allegedly perpetrated the crime at the diarrhoea ward of the hospital. Posing as a doctor, he had allegedly outraged the modesty of the woman on Sunday late night. As the victim raised the alarm, the accused managed to escape, police said.

Acting on a complaint, we verified the CCTV footage and found the veracity of the allegation true. The accused was later rounded up from his house and booked under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, said Salil Pradhan, Inspector -in-charge of Aul police station.

