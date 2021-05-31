Left Menu

Man posing as doctor molests woman in hospital, arrested

As the victim raised the alarm, the accused managed to escape, police said.Acting on a complaint, we verified the CCTV footage and found the veracity of the allegation true.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:37 IST
Man posing as doctor molests woman in hospital, arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man, posing as a doctor allegedly molested a woman patient at the government-run Community Health Center (CHC) in Aul in Kendrapara district, police said on Monday.

The accused identified as Deepak Mohanty (35) of Badaambila village allegedly perpetrated the crime at the diarrhoea ward of the hospital. Posing as a doctor, he had allegedly outraged the modesty of the woman on Sunday late night. As the victim raised the alarm, the accused managed to escape, police said.

Acting on a complaint, we verified the CCTV footage and found the veracity of the allegation true. The accused was later rounded up from his house and booked under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, said Salil Pradhan, Inspector -in-charge of Aul police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021