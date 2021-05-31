Man held for cheating Covid patient's kin on pretext of providing oxygen cylinder

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating the kin of a Covid patient on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinder, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Shabeer, they said, adding that he also runs a small health facility named Jaipur Hospital in Mewat district of Haryana. Locals used to call him doctor, police said. A resident of GTB enclave here named Devesh Tiwari reported to the police that his father had contracted COVID-19 and was in need of an oxygen cylinder, officials said. He contacted Shabeer through the social media who cheated him of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of providing the oxygen cylinder. The e-transaction was made from the wallet of the victim to that of the accused, a senior police officer said. The police thereafter registered a case was registered under relevant sections at GTB Enclave police station, they said. Police analysed the details of the e-wallet and found that the accused had recharged various mobile phones. Details of the bank account associated with the e-wallet were also obtained. The bank account was found in the name of Shabeer, the officer said. A police team was sent to Mewat, a raid was conducted and the accused was arrested, the officer said. Mobile phones and SIM cards used by the accused were recovered from his possession, police said.

