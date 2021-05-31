Left Menu

Probing report of Chinese national held in Dubai for commenting on Galwan clash: China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:07 IST
Probing report of Chinese national held in Dubai for commenting on Galwan clash: China
  • Country:
  • China

quoted rights activists as saying.

Police in Wang's hometown of Chongqing reportedly have cited him for violating a 2018 law against demeaning heroes and martyrs and called his parents in for questioning, the report said.

Meanwhile, state-run Global Times reported on Monday that the ruling Communist Party of China, which marks its 100th founding anniversary on July 1 this year, will honour Chen Hongjun, one of Chinese military personnel killed in the Galwan Valley clash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021