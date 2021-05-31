Young couple found hanging at Ghaziabad house

A couple in their 20s were found hanging with a ceiling fan at their rented house in Indirapuram in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

DSP Anshu Jain said Ramu alias Ram Kumar (25), native of Anup Shahar town in Bulandshahr district, and Kajal (22) had been living at the house in Makanpur village for the last two months.

When the couple did not wake up till late Monday morning, some of their neighbours looked through the window of the room and found them hanging. They informed the police about the incident.

A police team reached there, broke opened the door and recovered the bodies, the DSP said. Ramu was working as a domestic help in the Khoda colony, police said.

No suicide note was found in the room, DSP Jain said. She said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and the actual cause of the deaths would be ascertained only after getting its report.

