Will provide food grains to needy without ration cards at govt schools: Delhi govt to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:24 IST
The Delhi government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it has issued a notification with regard to providing food grains to needy people, like workers and domestic help, who do not have ration cards.

The government told the high court that according to its May 27 notification, the ration would be distributed to those without ration cards through its schools in the national capital.

The submission was made before Justice Rekha Palli by Delhi government standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi during the hearing of a plea moved on behalf of nearly 500 domestic helps who are facing difficulty in getting food grains during the pandemic due to lack of ration cards as well as funds.

The counsel for the domestic helps told the court that the notification of May 27 does not say by when the scheme would become operational.

The court, thereafter, issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the plea which also seeks ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10,000 for the domestic helps who are unable to find work during the prevailing pandemic and the resultant lock down in the city.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 30.

