IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh reshuffled

Amaravati, May 31 (PTI): Director General of Police-rank officer Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has been appointed as Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department in the place of 1986-batch IPS officer Ram Prawesh Thakur, who retired from service on Monday.

An officer of the 1989 batch of IPS, Rao is currently the DGP (Railways).

Advertisement

He will also be the ex-office Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the AP State Road Transport Corporation, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

The government also transferred 1996-batch officer N Sanjay and posted him as the Managing Director of AP State Police Housing Corporation.

Sanjay will continue to hold the post of Additional Director General of Police (Personnel and Training) as a full additional charge, the Chief Secretarys order said.

PTI DBV NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)