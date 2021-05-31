Left Menu

Bribery: Talegaon Dabhade municipal official held by Maha ACB

The chief officer of Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council in Pune district and one more person were booked by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 9 lakh from a contractor for bill processing, an official said.While chief officer Shyam Poshatti 44 was arrested, the other accused, the councils garden supervisor Vishal Mind 33, was on the run, he said.The complainants firm got some work from Talegaon Dabhade Council.

Bribery: Talegaon Dabhade municipal official held by Maha ACB
The chief officer of Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council in Pune district and one more person were booked by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 9 lakh from a contractor for bill processing, an official said.

While chief officer Shyam Poshatti (44) was arrested, the other accused, the council's garden supervisor Vishal Mind (33), was on the run, he said.

''The complainant's firm got some work from Talegaon Dabhade Council. However, after the work was completed, when he asked that his bills be cleared, the duo demanded Rs 9 lakh as bribe. After a probe, Poshatti was arrested and efforts are on to nab Mind,'' the ACB official said.

