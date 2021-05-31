Man jumps into Thane creek, search op called off for the day

A search operation was conducted at Kasheli creek in Thane district after a 40-year-old man jumped into it on Monday evening allegedly to end his life, civic officials said.

Swapnil Talgaonkar jumped into the creek at 5:40pm, after which fire fighters from Thane as well as personnel from Kalwa and Narpoli police stations started a search operation, regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

''It was called off late in the evening due to poor light and will resume tomorrow morning. Talgaonkar called a friend to the spot but jumped into the waterbody before he could arrive,'' Kadam added.

