Man jumps into Thane creek, search op called off for the day

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:38 IST
  Country:
  India

A search operation was conducted at Kasheli creek in Thane district after a 40-year-old man jumped into it on Monday evening allegedly to end his life, civic officials said.

Swapnil Talgaonkar jumped into the creek at 5:40pm, after which fire fighters from Thane as well as personnel from Kalwa and Narpoli police stations started a search operation, regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

''It was called off late in the evening due to poor light and will resume tomorrow morning. Talgaonkar called a friend to the spot but jumped into the waterbody before he could arrive,'' Kadam added.

