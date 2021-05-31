Left Menu

PM Modi expressed satisfaction over Haryana's arrangements to fight COVID-19, says CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive arrangements made by the state government to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:48 IST
PM Modi expressed satisfaction over Haryana's arrangements to fight COVID-19, says CM Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive arrangements made by the state government to control the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Chief Minister's meeting with Prime Minister Modi to apprise the latter of arrangements made to control COVID-19, Khattar said, "The Prime Minister has expressed his satisfaction over the comprehensive arrangements made by the Haryana government for the control of Covid-19."

In the meeting, the Chief Minister was asked to maintain the vigil in the future considering the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, an official statement said According to the statement, the issue of shortage of Covid-19 vaccine stock and medicines for black fungus in Haryana was also raised. PM Modi was also apprised about the farmers' agitation in Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana's arrangement to tackle the COVID pandemic and necessary requirements of the state have also been informed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to the Union Health Ministry, Haryana has 21,087 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 7,26,081 and fatalities have mounted to 8,221. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021