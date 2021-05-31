Treat as representation plea to complete two multi-speciality hospitals in city: HC to Delhi govt

A plea to complete construction of two multi-speciality hospitals in the national capital was heard on Monday by the Delhi High Court which directed the authorities to treat it as a representation.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh told the Delhi government and the south Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which was to ensure construction of the two hospitals, to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the case and keeping in mind the availability of funds to complete the work.

The court also said the merely having a completed building would not help as doctors, nursing staff and other equipment would also be required to help or treat patients and all of that takes time.

With the direction, the bench disposed of the plea by a lawyer who had told the court that the two hospitals together had a bed capacity of 250 and had they been operational during the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, a lot of lives would not have been lost due to lack of beds.

The petitioner had also told the bench that if the work is completed in the coming future, then it would save more lives as the pandemic was still continuing.

The petitioner had claimed in his plea that the construction of hospitals in Kalkaji and Tilak Nagar were halted as SDMC contended that Delhi government stopped funding it and Delhi government alleged that the corporation paid the contractors more than the agreed upon amount under the contract.

