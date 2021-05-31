France's Macron says U.S. spying on European allies is not acceptable

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that wiretapping allies was not acceptable after reports that the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) had spied on European allies. Macron said France and Germany were seeking full clarity on what happened.

"This is not acceptable amongst allies", Macron told a news conference after a virtual Franco-German meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

