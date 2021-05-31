Left Menu

France's Macron says U.S. spying on European allies is not acceptable

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:50 IST
France's Macron says U.S. spying on European allies is not acceptable
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that wiretapping allies was not acceptable after reports that the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) had spied on European allies. Macron said France and Germany were seeking full clarity on what happened.

"This is not acceptable amongst allies", Macron told a news conference after a virtual Franco-German meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021