UP: 2 robbers arrested after encounter with police

Two men were arrested and another escaped after a brief exchange of fire with police following an alleged robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, officials said.

Three assailants came on a motorcycle and stole Rs 90,000 cash from a Bandhan Bank employee near a sugar mill in the Thana Bhawan area of the district, Shamli Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

Advertisement

The bank employee, identified as Ajay, was robbed when he was returning after collecting money in a village.

After getting information regarding the loot, a police team surrounded the robbers as they attempted to escape from the place and a brief encounter took place, he said.

In the encounter, two of the accused -- Aleem and Farukh -- sustained bullet injuries and have subsequently been admitted to hospital, the police officer said, adding that the third accused Waseem fled the spot.

Police recovered a part of the looted cash worth Rs 52,000 while the motorcycle used in the crime and two pistols have been seized.

Meanwhile, the SP has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team for their ''good work''.

A search is on to trace the missing accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)