PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:51 IST
Maha: Video of 7-month-old being hit goes viral, mother booked
A woman was booked in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday after a video showing her beating her 7 -month-old son went viral on social media, police said.

On Monday, the woman was booked by Ambazari police under section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act and section 323 of Indian Penal Code for assaulting the child.

The incident took place in Pandharabodi area on May 24, Ambazari police station inspector Narendra Hiwre said.

In the video, apparently shot by a relative, the woman is purportedly seen thrashing the child during an argument with her mother-in-law.

After the clip went viral on social media platforms, some residents of Pandharabodi alerted police.

On Sunday, Hiwre along with his team went to the boy's house and brought him and his parents to the police station, where personnel fed the child, and let the parents leave after a counselling session.

The child's father used to work as a drummer, but is currently jobless due to coronavirus-induced restrictions, he said.

The child's grandmother works as a domestic help and earns Rs 2,000 per month, and a neighbour has said the child's mother and grandmother used to have frequent quarrels over their financial woes, he added.

