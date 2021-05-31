Restrain beggars from begging at traffic lights, markets to prevent spread of COVID-19: PIL in HC

Beggars and vagabonds should be restrained from begging on traffic junctions and markets to prevent spread of COVID-19 as many of them do not wear masks or maintain social distancing, a PIL in the Delhi High Court has said.

The plea, by a lawyer, claims that he has witnessed beggars touch cars at traffic lights ''without sanitizing their hands'' and therefore, they may themselves stand a chance of getting infected or becoming carriers of the COVID-19 infection.

The petition seeks directions to the Delhi government and its urban shelter improvement board (DUSIB) to rehabilitate the beggars and vagabonds and to ensure they have food, shelter and access to medical facilities, including vaccination.

