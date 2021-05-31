Left Menu

5 drug peddlers held in Jammu

Five suspected drug peddlers, including two women, were arrested with narcotic substances in the districts of Kathua, Kishtwar and Ramban in Jammu on Monday, police said. All the five arrested peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-05-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five suspected drug peddlers, including two women, were arrested with narcotic substances in the districts of Kathua, Kishtwar and Ramban in Jammu on Monday, police said. A Jammu-bound vehicle was subjected to checking at Ramsoo in Ramban district, which led to the recovery of 23 kg of poppy straw, a spokesman said. The vehicle's driver, Gurdeep Singh, who hails from Punjab, was trying to smuggle the drug from Srinagar to his home state, he added.

In a similar incident, Imran Ahmad and Imtiyaz Ahmad were arrested with 40 grams of Charas during the search of their vehicle at Padyarna in Kishtwar.

The arrest of the two women took place at Chak Drab Khan in Kathua. Shakuntla Devi and Pooja, residents of Punjab, were arrested near their rented accommodation and 28 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said. All the five arrested peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

