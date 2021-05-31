Left Menu

Two die of asphyxia in Odisha's Kandhamal district

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 31-05-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 22:18 IST
Two persons died due to asphyxia when they went inside a newly constructed septic tank of a house at Pitabari village in the outskirts of Phulbani town on Monday, police said.

Sanjay Pradhan, a house owner had engaged a labourer identified as Santosh Kanhar for cleaning his septic tank. As Kanhar did not come out of the tank, Pradhan also entered the tank. Both of them were found lying unconscious, police said.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene and rescued both and sent them to the local District Headquarters Hospital where doctors declared them as brought dead.

We have sent the bodies for autopsy and investigating into the case, Prasanth Behera the Inspector in charge of Sadar Police Station said.

