Absconder arrested after 35 years in J&K

A man, who escaped police custody 35 years ago to evade investigation in a fraud case, was arrested from the higher reaches of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Matlote, was taken into custody in January, 1987 following a complaint by Shivsaran, they said.

He alleged that his sheep, which were entrusted to Shafi for grazing, had been sold without his knowledge. However, Shafi escaped the custody and went underground to evade his arrest.

Two FIRs were registered against him, including one relating to breach of trust and another for escaping the police custody, a police spokesman said.

On June 30, 1987, Shafi was convicted in both the cases and the court issued two arrest warrants against him.

“The accused kept evading his arrest for the last 35 years by frequently changing his locations in remote areas. Finally, a team of police station Arnas arrested him from dhoks (mud house) in Banihal,” the spokesman said. The court has released the accused on interm bail for four days on production of personal surety bond of Rs 50,000.

Shafi is the 11th absconder arrested by Reasi police with in last six weeks, the spokesman said.

