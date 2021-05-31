Punjab: Close aid of gangster wanted for killing two cops held in Ludhiana

A close aide of gangster Jaipal Bhullar, who is wanted in connection with the killing of two assistant sub-inspectors in Ludhiana, have been arrested, the Punjab police said on Monday.

Two ASIs -- Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh -- were shot dead at the new grain market at Jagraon in Ludhiana on May 15.

The police had booked gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar of Ferozepur, Baljinder Singh alias Babbu of Moga, Jaspreet Singh of Kharar and Darshan Singh of Ludhiana district for the murder of the two policemen.

Lucky Rajput alias Lucky, a resident of Ludhiana, who had allegedly actively assisted the killers of the two ASIs has been arrested, police said on Monday. The police have also recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol, along with three live cartridges, two motorcycles and a car from his possession.

His arrest came just two days after the police arrested two of the main accused, identified as Darshan Singh and Baljinder Singh from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

A spokesperson of the Punjab police said in an intelligence-led operation, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Rakesh Agrawal deputed a police team which arrested Lucky from Khanpur canal bridge.

Lucky has a criminal past and was convicted in a murder case in 2008.

He is also wanted by the police in a car snatching case in November, 2020. Lucky has disclosed that he, along with Jaipal Bhullar, Darshan Singh, and Baljinder Singh had snatched a car at gunpoint from Malerkotla road in November 2020.

The spokesperson said while lodged at Central Jail in Ludhiana, Lucky had come in contact with Darshan and Baljinder, who later introduced him to gangster-turned-drug smuggler, Jaipal Bhullar. Whenever Jaipal used to pass through Ludhiana, Lucky and Darshan would escort his vehicle in their car to give advance information about police checkpoints, he added.

Lucky was also wanted in several other criminal cases.

