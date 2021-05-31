Govt simplifies family pension rules in view of Covid pandemic: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said family pension rules have been simplified in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving a brief about the important reforms undertaken by the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare (DoP&PW), he said, a provision was recently made for the provisional family pension to be sanctioned immediately on receipt of claim for family pension and death certificate from the eligible family member without waiting for other formalities or procedural requirements to be completed. This provision is applicable in case of death happening during the pandemic, either because of Covid or non-Covid cause, said Singh.

In accordance with Rules 80 (A) of the CCS (Pension) Rule 1972, on death of the government servant during service, provisional family pension could be sanctioned to the eligible member of the family, only after the family pension case has been forwarded to the pay and accounts office (PAO), a statement issued by the personnel ministry said. However, in view of the ongoing pandemic, instructions were issued that provisional family pension may be sanctioned immediately on receipt of a claim for family pension and death certificate from the eligible family member, without waiting for forwarding of the family pension case to the PAO, it said.

Similarly, the minister informed that in view of the Covid pandemic another important reform announced recently provides that payment of provisional pension may be extended up to a period of one year from the date of retirement with the concurrence of PAO and after the approval by the head of the department.

As per the Rule 64 of CCS (Pension), 1972, provisional pension is normally sanctioned for a period of six months in cases whether a government servant is likely to retire before finalisation of his pension, the statement said. However, in view of the pandemic, instructions were issued for grant of provisional family pension in accordance to Rule 64 where there is a delay in submission of papers, it said.

Singh said, due to Covid, the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare has been, from time to time, very sensitively responding to each of the issues concerned with pensioners and elder citizens.

