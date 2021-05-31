Maharashtra: NCP leader from Pune district injured in firing

Pune, May 31 (PTI)An NCP leader from Baramati in Pune district of Maharashtra was injured after he was shot at by two motorcycle-borne persons on Monday evening, police said.

The alleged incident occurred in Malegaon village when Raviraj Tawre (40), accompanied by his wife, was buying snacks from a shop in Sambhaji Nagar area.

Tawre's wife Rohini Tawre is a member of the Pune Zilla Parishad.

''As soon as Raviraj Tawre got down from his car to collect the snacks, two men on a bike fired at him. A bullet hit Tawre in his chest. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Baramati where he is undergoing treatment,'' a senior Pune rural police officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) shares power with the Shiv Sena and the Congress in Maharashtra.

