Left Menu

Maharashtra: NCP leader from Pune district injured in firing

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-05-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 23:20 IST
Maharashtra: NCP leader from Pune district injured in firing
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, May 31 (PTI)An NCP leader from Baramati in Pune district of Maharashtra was injured after he was shot at by two motorcycle-borne persons on Monday evening, police said.

The alleged incident occurred in Malegaon village when Raviraj Tawre (40), accompanied by his wife, was buying snacks from a shop in Sambhaji Nagar area.

Tawre's wife Rohini Tawre is a member of the Pune Zilla Parishad.

''As soon as Raviraj Tawre got down from his car to collect the snacks, two men on a bike fired at him. A bullet hit Tawre in his chest. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Baramati where he is undergoing treatment,'' a senior Pune rural police officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) shares power with the Shiv Sena and the Congress in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
3
BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021