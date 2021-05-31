4 held for cattle smuggling in Jammu
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-05-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 23:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Four men were arrested for allegedly smuggling bovines in Jammu city as 25 cattle were rescued on Monday, officials said.
Taking action over the menace of bovine smuggling, police intercepted two vehicles at Domana and Beli Charana areas and rescued 25 cattle from the smugglers, they said.
Advertisement
The four accused -- Sajjid Hafeez, Mohammad Sharief, Rayaz Ahmed and Kala -- have been arrested and two vehicles seized, they said.
In this regard, a case has been registered at Domana police station, they further said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammad Sharief
- Kala
- Beli
- Rayaz Ahmed
- Jammu
- Sajjid Hafeez
- Domana
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No reason to believe children will be disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in coming weeks, months or in next wave: NTAGI chief N K Arora.
Women's striker Bala Devi believes her hardwork will open path for others
Survey reveals three in five believe more changes needed to give Black Americans equal rights in US
Nation's Biggest Offer by Big Bazaar, Believe It or Not
UK's Johnson tells China: We believe in rule of the sea