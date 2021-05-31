Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort U.S. bomber - reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 23:45 IST
The Russian military scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to accompany a U.S. B-52H bomber over the Baltic Sea, Russian news agencies reported, citing the military.
They said the bomber has not violated the Russian airspace.
