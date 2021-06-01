Left Menu

West Bengal govt transfers 52 police officers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 00:22 IST
West Bengal govt transfers 52 police officers
The West Bengal government on Monday evening transferred as many as 52 police officers, an official said.

DIG, Midnapore Range, Kunal Aggarwal was sent on compulsory waiting, while V Solomon Nesakumar was made the Joint CP of the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police and Prasun Bandyopadhyay the DIG, Barasat Range, an order said.

Praveen Kumar Tripathi will be the new DIG Malda Range while DN Goswami, Joint CP Special Branch of Kolkata Police was appointed the DIG of the state STF. Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam replaced Goswami.

Niladri Chakraborty would continue as the ADG, state fire services, the order stated, adding that Anoop Jaiswal will be the new DIG, Raiganj Range.

Swati Bhangalia was made the DC South-West (Behala) of Kolkata Police while Priyabrata Roy was named the DC ESD of the Force and Arindam Sarkar as DC of Kolkata Armed Police, the order said.

Biswajit Ghosh will be the new SP of Jhargram Police District while Dhritiman Sarkar appointed the new SP of Bankura, it added.

