Covid: Delhi govt asks women care institutions to provide best medical consultation to residents

OSC services include provision of temporary shelter, medical assistance, police assistance, legal assistance and psycho-social counselling to women in distress.

The Delhi government's WCD department has advised women shelter homes and one-stop centres to provide the best medical consultation to their residents during the Covid pandemic situation.

The Department of Women and Child Development is the nodal department for care, protection and empowerment of women including efforts towards ending violence against women. The department issued an advisory to shelter homes regarding the crisis response to women during the current situation.

''In the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic it is desirable that in all the shelters/OSCs best medical consultation from qualified doctors is made available in the best interest of women residing in such institutions,” the advisory said.

“It is also necessary that all relevant services under the department are made easily accessible to the women in need of care and protection, despite challenges of service delivery in the pandemic situation,'' it added.

There are three government run and 13 NGO run women shelter homes. Besides these, 11 Sakhi - OSCs have been made functional in the 11 districts of Delhi. OSC services include provision of temporary shelter, medical assistance, police assistance, legal assistance and psycho-social counselling to women in distress.

The department had issued advisories for the prevention of COVID-19 among residents of women care institutions in orders issued on April 7 and May 3.

