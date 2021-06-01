Left Menu

Man kills 2 sons before committing suicide in J&K's Doda

PTI | Bhadarwah/Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 00:52 IST
A middle-aged man shot dead his two sons before committing suicide in a remote village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at Gull Joura village, 85 kms from Doda town at around 10 pm, the officials said quoting preliminary information.

They said Sunit Singh used a 12-bore gun to kill Chander Kant (18) and Kamal Kant (15) before committing suicide inside his house.

The motive behind Singh taking the extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding the village is 11 kms away from the nearest motorable road.

A police party from a nearby police station has rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

