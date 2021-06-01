Left Menu

Pakistan army: Militants in twin attacks kill 4 troops in SW

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, and no further details were immediately available.Secessionist groups in Baluchistan have staged a long-running insurgency to push for independence from the central government in Islamabad.

Suspected militants attacked a Pakistani security post and hours later targeted a vehicle carrying troops Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least four soldiers and four insurgents, the military said.

The military said the first incident in southwestern Pakistan occurred when a group of militants attacked a security post in the city of Quetta, killing four soldiers and wounding six others. Troops returned fire, killing four insurgents and wounding eight others, the statement said.

In the second attack, militants set off a roadside bomb aimed at a security vehicle, wounding two soldiers in the district of Turbat in Baluchistan province. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, and no further details were immediately available.

Secessionist groups in Baluchistan have staged a long-running insurgency to push for independence from the central government in Islamabad. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group also have presences there.

