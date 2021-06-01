Left Menu

Delhi: Couple arrested for duping jewellery company of over Rs 2 Cr

Delhi police on Monday arrested a couple for allegedly cheating a jewellery company to a tune of Rs 2.2 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 07:10 IST
Delhi: Couple arrested for duping jewellery company of over Rs 2 Cr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi police on Monday arrested a couple for allegedly cheating a jewellery company to a tune of Rs 2.2 crores. "A couple has been arrested for allegedly cheating PP Jewellers to tune of Rs 2.2 crores. Upon interrogation, it was found that they were fond of living lavish lifestyle - owning top-notch cars like Audi A6, Audi A3, BMW 5 Series and spending money in luxurious hotels," Delhi police said.

The police added that the arrested couple seem to be influenced by the movie 'Bunty Aur Babli'. "The arrested couple was involved in gambling and lost all their money in it. They seemed to be influenced by the movie Bunty Aur Babli," the police said.

Upon interrogation, the man revealed that he had previously been arrested by the Telangana Police for running a fake call center. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

