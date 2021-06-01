MP: 4 of family killed after truck hits their motorcycle
A couple and their two minor daughters were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle while they were going to attend a function in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place around 8 pm on Monday near Kakardha village on the Sheopur-Shivpuri highway, Gramin police station in-charge Gaurav Sharma told PTI.
A 45-year-old resident of Bardha Bachheri village here was going to Kakardha village along with his 40-year-old wife and two daughters, aged 7 and 2 years, to attend a function when the truck hit their two-wheeler, he said.
All the four family members died on the spot, the official said, adding that the truck driver fled leaving his vehicle behind.
The truck was seized and a search was underway for the driver, he said.
A case was registered in connection with the incident, he said.
