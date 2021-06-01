COVID-19: Lockdown extended in South Andaman district till June 7
- Country:
- India
The complete lockdown imposed in South Andaman district till May 31 has been extended by seven more days till June 7, a notification said.
Although there has been a marginal dip in positive cases, it is felt that the administration cannot be complacent until there is a drastic reduction in the number of positive cases, it said.
South Andaman, where Port Blair is located, is the most populous of the three districts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Shops selling essential items shall be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 8 am with strict adherence to COVID guidelines and movement of people at other times without valid e-passes shall not be permitted, it said.
People can apply for e-passes for movement during lockdown at https://epass.andaman.gov.in.
Legal action shall be taken against those violating the order, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Andaman
- Andaman
- Nicobar Islands
- COVID
- Port Blair
ALSO READ
36 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 6,674
Southwest monsoon likely to advance into Andaman Sea on May 21: IMD
Southwest Monsoon arrives over Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Cyclone Yaas: ICG urges fishermen at Andaman and Nicobar to return to shore
Amit Shah reviews preparation for Cyclone 'Yaas' with CMs of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Lt. Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands