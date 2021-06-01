Left Menu

35-year-old man shoots himself dead in UP's Amethi: Police

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 01-06-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 10:31 IST
35-year-old man shoots himself dead in UP's Amethi: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

Jitendra Pandey, who was mentally disturbed due to a family dispute, shot himself in an orchard at Manoram Pandey ka Purwa in the Munshiganj area of the district on Monday night, Munshiganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Singh said.

The father of the deceased, Shitala Prasad Pandey, said he was not sure whether his son committed suicide or someone shot at him.

''When villagers reached the spot after hearing the gunshot, they found him in an injured condition and rushed him to a hospital, where he died,'' he said.

The weapon with which the deceased shot himself is yet to be recovered, the SHO said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe launched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021