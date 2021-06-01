New York police charge man with hate crime for assault on Asian woman

New York City police have charged a man with a hate crime after he was arrested for an unprovoked assault on a 55-year old Asian woman in the Chinatown area, police said.

Alexander Wright, 48, was charged with "Assault" , "Assault as a Hate Crime" and "Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance," Detective Annette Shelton told Reuters by email. A video https://twitter.com/yuhline/status/1399502974272131078, posted on Twitter by New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, showed a woman falling to the ground after she was punched by a man while walking on the street on Monday.

The man, wearing an orange hoodie and blue jacket, then walks away as passers-by come to the victim's aid. "This just happened in my district in Chinatown," Niou said on Twitter, adding the video was sent by a constituent.

Reuters has not confirmed the authenticity of the video. Police apprehended Wright for the assault and moved him to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation, Shelton said.

The victim was in a stable condition, Shelton said.

