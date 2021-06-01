UP: Doctor held for forcing patients to buy medicines from relative's store
A doctor working at a hospital here was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly forcing patients to purchase medicines from his relative's medical store, police said.
Two FIRs were lodged on May 11 against Dr Anil Raj who was absconding. He was arrested from Sitapur when he was waiting for a bus there, Superintendent of Police, S Anand told PTI.
The FIRs were filed on the basis of a complaint by Mahmudpur village resident Rajneesh who alleged that there was a huge difference between the cost of medicines sold at the store recommended by the doctor and others.
Rajneesh said the doctor misbehaved with him when he got to know that he was inquiring about the rates at other shops and asked his patient to vacate the hospital.
A similar complaint was lodged by one Chand Miyan.
Medical College PRO, Puja Tripathi said the accused doctor was not coming to the hospital since May 12.
''A notice was pasted at his house by Chief Medical Superintendent U P Sinha in this regard and on May 29 Director General, Health was informed about this through a letter,'' she said.
The accused doctor did not reply to the notice and remained absent from his duties, she added.
