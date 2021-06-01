Left Menu

Iran arrests Chinese man accused of posting pictures of women online

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 01-06-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 11:54 IST
Iran arrests Chinese man accused of posting pictures of women online
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iranian authorities have arrested a Chinese man for allegedly posting pictures of women he met in Iran on social media without their consent, a prosecutor in the central city of Kashan told semi-official local news agencies on Tuesday.

Police and intelligence forces detained the man at a road toll booth in the city, prosecutor Ruhollah Dehqani told the ILNA news agency. The man had allegedly boasted on social media that it was easy to meet Iranian women, but he was seen apologizing, saying he had deleted all images, in subsequent posts.

Iran's Islamic laws ban contacts between unrelated men and women and authorities have frequently cracked down on people posting images on social media deemed immoral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021