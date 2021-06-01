Russia to conduct strategic military drills in Arctic this autumn - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will conduct strategic military drills in the Arctic this autumn, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's northern fleet as saying on Tuesday.
Russia has built up in recent years its military presence in the Arctic, where receding ice has raised the prospect of resources opening up.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement