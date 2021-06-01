Left Menu

Russia to conduct strategic military drills in Arctic this autumn - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:32 IST
Russia will conduct strategic military drills in the Arctic this autumn, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's northern fleet as saying on Tuesday.

Russia has built up in recent years its military presence in the Arctic, where receding ice has raised the prospect of resources opening up.

