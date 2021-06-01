Left Menu

Assassination attempt made on Ugandan minister - army spokeswoman

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:43 IST
Assassination attempt made on Ugandan minister - army spokeswoman
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@GenWamala)
  • Country:
  • Uganda

At least two people died in an assassination attempt on General Katumba Wamala, Uganda's former army commander who is the current minister of works and transport, according to an army spokeswoman and local media reports.

Gunmen sprayed Wamala's car with bullets on Tuesday morning, killing his daughter who was in the vehicle with him, local television station NBS TV reported. Army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told Reuters that Wamala was injured in the attack and that his driver was also killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021