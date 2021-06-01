Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair takes charge as DG of Assam Rifles

Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair on Tuesday took over as Director General (DG) of Assam Rifles.

Lt Gen Nair is the 21st DG of the Assam Rifles, popularly known as Sentinels of the North-East.

He has rich experience of Assam Rifles and the North East, having earlier been an Inspector General and a Company Commander in Assam Rifles, besides having commanded Assam Rifles battalions as a Brigade Commander. (ANI)

