Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair takes charge as DG of Assam Rifles

Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair on Tuesday took over as Director General (DG) of Assam Rifles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:48 IST
Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair. Image Credit: ANI
Lt Gen Nair is the 21st DG of the Assam Rifles, popularly known as Sentinels of the North-East.

Lt Gen Nair is the 21st DG of the Assam Rifles, popularly known as Sentinels of the North-East.

He has rich experience of Assam Rifles and the North East, having earlier been an Inspector General and a Company Commander in Assam Rifles, besides having commanded Assam Rifles battalions as a Brigade Commander. (ANI)

