Left Menu

SC allows NMC plea, grants more time to comply with its earlier order of depositing Rs 5 crores to SC registry

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the plea of the National Medical Council (NMC) and granted it the extended time as mandated by it earlier beyond 12 weeks, to comply with the apex court's earlier order directing Saraswati Medical College to deposit an amount of Rs 5 crores to the Supreme Court's Registry for allegedly and intentionally violating the Medical Council regulations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:56 IST
SC allows NMC plea, grants more time to comply with its earlier order of depositing Rs 5 crores to SC registry
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the plea of the National Medical Council (NMC) and granted it the extended time as mandated by it earlier beyond 12 weeks, to comply with the apex court's earlier order directing Saraswati Medical College to deposit an amount of Rs 5 crores to the Supreme Court's Registry for allegedly and intentionally violating the Medical Council regulations. A two-judge vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justice Aniruddh Bose, granted time as mandated earlier in its order beyond 12 weeks.

Gaurav Sharma, a lawyer appearing for the NMC, submitted to the apex court and requested more time, as its earlier direction couldn't be complied with keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic. "The period of 12 weeks fixed by direction be extended. And meanwhile, the amount be deposited in a fixed deposit account in Supreme Court," the bench said.

On February 24, the apex court had directed the NMC to constitute a trust to manage the amount of Rs 5 crores imposed as cost on the appellant to be spent on needy students. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the NMC to file an action taken report before it.

Sharma for NMC sought more time to comply with the apex court's order, to which SC agreed. The top court was hearing an application in connection with the SC's earlier order directing Saraswati Medical College to deposit an amount of Rs 5 crores to the Supreme Court's Registry for allegedly and intentionally violating the Medical Council Regulations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021