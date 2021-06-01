UP: FIR lodged against bride over celebratory firing in wedding

An FIR has been registered against a woman who indulged in celebratory firing during her marriage ceremony here, police said on Tuesday.

Rupa Pandey had on Sunday fired in the air from the licensed revolver of his uncle Ramvas Pandey before going to the stage for 'jai maala' in Jethwara area, Superintendent of Police Ashok Tomar said.

The video of the incident has become viral on the social media and taking cognisance police lodged an FIR against the woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms act and the Epidemic act.

Police said it has also initiated proceedings to cancel the license of the revolver used in the firing.

