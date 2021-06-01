Soldier dies of gunshot injury at Jammu camp

A soldier died of gunshot wounds from his service rifle at a camp here, officials said on Tuesday.

They said it was not immediately clear whether Havaldar Sandeep Kumar died of accidental fire from his own weapon at Sunal camp in Akhnoor sector or was it a case of suicide.

They said the soldier was on duty when his colleagues heard a gunshot from his post around 8.45 pm Monday.

When they went there, they found him in a pool of blood with a bullet injury under his chin, the officials added.

Kumar, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was rushed to the nearby military hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officials said, adding police have started inquest proceedings.

They said the legal and medical formalities are underway and the body would be handed over to his unit shortly after the completion of process to facilitate his last rites at his hometown.

