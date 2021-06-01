Accused in EC bribery case seeks parole to meet ailing mother, HC asks Delhi govt to respond

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked for Delhi government's reply on a plea by an accused, arrested in 2017 in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case allegedly involving AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and others, seeking custody parole to take care of his ailing mother in Tamil Nadu.

The high court asked the counsel for Delhi government and Delhi Police to file status report verifying the averments made in the plea by accused Sukesh Chandrashekar and listed the matter for hearing on June 3.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked the accused to consider calling his mother to Delhi and he might be released on custody parole to meet and take care of her.

“Consider if your mother could come here from Tamil Nadu. These are times of air ambulance so she can come here. Tamil Nadu is under lockdown and it will become a logistical nightmare to send you there in custody parole. Take instructions and come back,” the bench told his counsel said.

Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, representing Chandrashekar, sought the relief saying the accused needs to meet his ailing mother whose condition is serious and suffering from post COVID-19 complications while his wife is a cancer survivor.

He said earlier also he was released on custody parole twice for two weeks each and had thereafter surrendered in jail here.

He said corruption cases were excluded from grant of interim bail as per criteria laid down by a high powered committee (HPC), set up under the order of the Supreme Court, to decongest prisons to prevent spread of COVID-19 in jails.

The application for interim relief of custody parole was filed in the main petition in which Chandrashekar has contended that undertrial prisoners (UTP) in murder and attempt to murder cases were eligible for grant of interim bail as per the HPC criteria, but not those who were involved in graft cases and therefore, the committee's decision ''does not reflect any parity or reasonable or rational classification''.

The high court had earlier issued notice on the main petition.

The counsel for the accused had earlier contended that exclusion of UTPs facing trial under the Prevention of Corruption Act, from the categories of persons eligible for grant of interim bail was ''arbitrary and unreasonable''.

The other categories of exceptions include UTPs facing trial in drug cases or under the POCSO Act, sexual offenders under IPC, those accused of acid attacks and those involved in money laundering, who would undergo imprisonment of more than 7 years if convicted, the petition has said.

The HPC, presently headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi, was set up by the Supreme Court to decongest prisons to prevent spread of COVID-19 in jails.

''The exclusion of offenders under the Prevention of Corruption Act, is misplaced in as much as the other offences (apart from the Sexual offences) under the exclusions, that is, MCOCA, NDPS and UAPA provide for additional restrictions for grant of bail in addition to those under the Criminal Procedure code,'' the petition has said.

It has sought removal of the exception clause which excludes those involved in graft cases from being released on interim bail during the pandemic to decongest jails.

Chandrashekar was arrested in 2017 by the police. He is accused in 20 cases and has secured bail in 17 of them and is in custody in the remaining three cases.

A charge sheet was filed by the police before the trial court in the case on July 14, 2017, alleging that Dhinakaran and Chandrashekar had conspired to bribe EC officials to get the 'two leaves' symbol for their party.

The police have also included in the charge sheet allegations of forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine, possessing a forged document, intending to use it as genuine and criminal conspiracy.

Chandrashekar was arrested for allegedly taking money from Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials to get the AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran, also chargesheeted by the police, was arrested on April 25, 2018 after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe EC officials for the symbol.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, who represented the assembly segment.

The EC had frozen the AIADMK's symbol after the two factions-one led by Dhinakaran's aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam-staked a claim to it.

