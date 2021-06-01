Oxygen concentrator case: Naveen Kalra's arms licence suspended

The licensing branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday suspended the arms license of businessman Navneet Kalra, accused in a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi. The Delhi Police said that the cancellation process has been started.

Earlier on Saturday, a Delhi court granted bail to businessman Navneet Kalra.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg granted bail to Kalra upon conditions and on furnishing of a personal bond and two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. Kalra was arrested in the case on May 17 after the Delhi Police registered a case under various offenses dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy, and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 followed by seizing of oxygen Concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

On May 7, the Delhi Police had busted an oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 such concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the city's Khan Market area. The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra. The Delhi Police has registered a case under various offenses dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy, and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 following the seizure of oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi. (ANI)(ANI)

