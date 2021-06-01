Left Menu

UP: 4 policemen injured in brick batting by villagers

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:03 IST
Four policemen were on Tuesday injured when villagers protesting against the water supply problem resorted to brick batting in the Narkhi area here, police said.

Some villagers blocked the traffic in Pahadpur village and when police reached there and tried to control the situation, the villagers started brick batting.

Four policemen including an inspector, a sub-inspector, and two constables were injured in the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Akhilesh Narain said.

The policemen sustained minor injuries and their medical examination is being done, he said, adding that the situation in the village is now under control.

The water crisis in the village was due to a breakage in the water pipeline from the past two-three days, he said.

